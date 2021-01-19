Share—and speak up for law & order...















DETROIT — Two Spirit Airlines gate agents were attacked by volatile passengers after the employees asked them to make sure their carry-on bags were the right size before boarding a flight from Detroit to Atlanta. The terminal mayhem was caught on video.

As a result of the battering, both airline agents were injured and one was taken to a hospital. The crime occurred inside the terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, Spirit spokesman Field Sutton told the New York Post in an email.

“The agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative,” he said.

“The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft,” Sutton added.

Two of the passengers were arrested and the third was cited and released, according to the airline carrier.

“All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism. We also thank law enforcement for responding quickly and arresting those involved in the attack,” Spirit said in a statement.

“This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit.”

