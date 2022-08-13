Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS – A Spirit Airlines agent was suspended Friday after he was involved in a wild brawl with a foul-mouthed woman at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday.

The unidentified Spirit employee was seen on video squaring up to the female passenger before each one lost control and went at it, the New York Post reported.

“You have lost your mind! Don’t touch me ever in your life!” he screams at the woman as she tries to back away from him in the video, seen millions times since originally being posted Thursday.

The angry agent hollers about her touching him and getting in his personal zone, as he continues to approach her and she tries to push him back.

The passenger is seen in the video using offensive language toward the employee. ( Twitter / @dtxdaily)

“Get out of my face!” the woman shouts back, calling him a “f—ing f—ott!”

As a man tries to separate the arguing duo, the woman pushes the agent and calls him a “dumbass” N-word. She then reaches over and smacks him in the head with her hand.

The agent then loses control and goes after the foul-mouthed woman, tackling her to the ground.

A Spirit Airlines agent was suspended after he is seen on video fighting a female passenger. ( Twitter / @dtxdaily)

After the foul-mouthed female passenger slaps the employee, he pushed her to the ground. ( Twitter / @dtxdaily)

The rhubarb continues as he follows her when she gets up, throwing a punch to her head before others again rush in to separate the brawling pair, the clip shows.

“Everybody! Back up from me! This bitch put her hands on me,” the agent yells as he stalks after her again, warning that she “got the wrong person” to fight with, the Post reported.

The clip ends with another man squaring up to the agent, challenging him to fight him rather than “f—ing with a woman.”

“You saw what she did,” the agent shouts in defense of his actions, after cautioning the man, “I’ll fight whoever.”

The clip was incorrectly marked as happening July 11, when it occurred Aug. 11, officials confirmed with WFAA News.

Spirit Airlines posted on Twitter Friday that they are aware of the incident.

“We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent,” the company announced. “Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”

It was unclear what started the brouhaha that ultimately led to the fight and whether or not anyone has been charged.

