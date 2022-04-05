Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – A Southwest Airlines passenger is charged with federal crimes and banned from the airline for life after authorities say he “pleasured” himself four times with his genitals exposed in front of other passengers during a trip from Seattle to Phoenix.

The perverted individual reportedly thought it was “kind of kinky” that a woman next to him did not appear to be uncomfortable with it, according to court papers and officials, Fox News reported.

Antonio Sherrod McGarity is the man accused of committing “lewd, indecent or obscene acts” while aboard the nearly three-hour flight on Saturday, according to a federal criminal complaint later made public.

McGarity was sitting in seat 11F of Southwest Airlines’ Flight 3814 when he “exposed his penis and masturbated while in view of the female passenger sitting next to him,” according to court documents outlining the criminal allegations.

Once the flight was airborne, McGarity reportedly lowered his pants and shorts and began pleasuring himself with his genitalia exposed. The female passenger seated in seat 11E snapped photos of some explicit acts. She also registered a complaint with the crew and was ultimately moved to a different area of the plane.

The woman later gave a statement to the Phoenix Police Department, saying McGarity masturbated “on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands,” according to court documents.

A Southwest spokesperson said, “We immediately placed the passenger who exhibited the lewd behavior on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest Airlines.”

McGarity’s attorney, federal public defender Madeline Mayer, told Fox News, “Due process is the cornerstone of our legal system. This process ensures that Mr. McGarity’s constitutional rights are protected.”