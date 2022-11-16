Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Southern California deputy and his daughter were killed in a crash in Riverside County on Sunday. The striking driver of the other vehicle was reportedly DUI, and has been arrested for two counts of homicide among other charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Corporal Daniel Jacks with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and his daughter Hannah Jacks were identified as the victims of the deadly collision after an SUV crossed the center lane and crashed head-on with their vehicle.

The double fatality occurred Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road east of Bridge Street in Hemet, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. Days after the tragedy the local community continues to mourn.

“Today was a sad day for the Sheriff’s Office. Overnight we lost Corporal Daniel Jacks and his daughter Hannah in a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco posted on his official Facebook account on Monday.

Daniel Jacks Jr., 45, and his daughter were making their way home from Disneyland Sunday evening after Hannah, 19, performed as a dancer at the theme park, according to Fox 11.

Scott Bales, 47, was was identified as the driver of the striking SUV. He was transported to a local hospital along with a 45-year-old passenger from his vehicle.

Investigation revealed Bales was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the double fatality, according to authorities. He was subsequently arrested on two counts of homicide, as well as DUI and causing injury to a passenger, FOX reported. Jacks had been employed by the sheriff’s department as a correctional deputy since 2008. Hannah is remembered as an “incredible” dancer who taught at a Hemet dance studio. “She was very kind and nice to us,” one of her students told Fox 11. A memorial was being set up outside the dance studio this week, according to the outlet. “There’s no reason at all to be driving drunk” in this era, CHP Officer Jason Montez said. “We have so many different rideshare services, public transportation and taxis. There’s absolutely no reason. It’s totally preventable.”

