RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday that one of their deputies died in a car crash while on duty.

Deputy Jacob Salrin was killed in a vehicle collision at the intersection of Bluff Road and Windy Drive. His patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer that was attempting to make a left turn onto Windy Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Salrin was hired by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023. He was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award at his graduation, reported WSPA News.

Salrin served as a patrol deputy in the southeast area of Richland County.

“As the Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of their brother, we thank the community for their support,” the agency said.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.