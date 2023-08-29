Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAMPA, Fla. – A male softball coach in Florida was taken into custody on Friday and charged with several crimes related to “sex with minors,” according to authorities.

Matthew Galhouse, 40, of Tampa, was identified as the alleged perpetrator. The crimes reportedly began in May 2023 when the defendant “began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons.”

On Friday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office provided the following investigative overview:

Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a softball coach for the Lady Hawks club softball team today for several crimes related to sex with minors. Matthew Galhouse, 40, was arrested for Sexual Battery with a Victim between 12 and 18, Sexual Activity with a Suspect over 24 and a Victim aged 16/17, Promoting Sexual Activity with a Victim 16 years or Younger, Traveling to Meet a Minor and Stalking, after engaging in illegal activities with a victim who was a member of the softball team. PSO began an investigation into Galhouse after a victim reported the illegal acts to PSO on Aug. 17. Beginning around late May 2023, Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection. Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons. To be clear, Galhouse is not employed at any school in Pasco County, and has been employed at the Lady Hawks softball team since approximately 2018. Galhouse resides in Tampa.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation and is asking anyone with additional details to contact its Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.