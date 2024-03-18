Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida fatally shot a suspect who was wanted in a violent strangulation case as the deputy hung from the man’s speeding SUV on Saturday, according to authorities as well as bodycam footage that was released.

Paul Smith, 40, a man with a “significant criminal history of violence,” was a suspect in a “battery by strangulation case.” Deputy Christopher Howell can be seen in the video outside a 7-Eleven in Hudson north of Tampa speaking to Smith, who is non-compliant.

The confrontation eventually leads to a fatal shooting. The sheriff’s office provided the following details in a press release on Sunday along with bodycam video:

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on a deputy-involved shooting which occurred yesterday afternoon in the New York Ave. area of Hudson. Around 5:30 p.m., a Pasco Sheriff’s deputy recognized the suspect, identified as Paul Smith (DOB: 01/04/1984), as being wanted in a battery by strangulation case, in addition to Smith having a significant criminal history of violence. The deputy instructed Smith to get out of the car and he did not comply. Instead, Smith started to speed and drive recklessly away with the deputy hanging from the open door of the car. The deputy instructed Smith to stop multiple times, before the deputy deployed his taser. After the deployment of the taser, the deputy warned Smith he would shoot if he did not stop the car. Smith continued to drive recklessly, ignoring the additional commands, and the deputy then shot Smith. Following the shooting, the deputy was able to stop the vehicle and immediately rendered aid to Smith. However, as a result of his injuries Smith is deceased.

WARNING: Explicit language and violence.

Pasco spokesman Col. Jeff Harrington defended Howell’s actions as necessary, with the sheriff’s office noting that the deputy gave Smith several warnings before pulling his duty weapon, the New York Post reported.

According to Pasco court records, Smith had prior arrests for battery and drug charges, including a 2019 conviction where he was involved in a hit-and-run collision, fled from police, and assaulted an officer. He served three years in prison for the crimes, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard protocol. The investigation remains ongoing. No further updates are available at the present time.