So many of today’s social paradoxes have a dramatic impact on the institution of law enforcement, public safety, and the quality of life that we’re experiencing as a nation.

The following is my list of 17 incongruities that should puzzle us, but for some reason they do not perplex enough people to say, “enough is enough.”

A culture that becomes an enemy of the police will soon find itself vulnerable to the criminal offenders they wish to defend.

Police are expected to immediately neutralize an active shooter despite harm to themselves, yet if they do the same thing with an individual armed assailant in another set of circumstances, they get brutally scorned for failing to “deescalate” the situation.

Social workers are being sent on police-related calls while the circumstances that create people in need of social services are commonly found in homicidal suspects.

Society expects police officers to be “warriors” when going after evil-doers, but sensitive counselors at all other times.

Voters complain about politicians who are soft on crime but keep voting the same people into office who consistently form policies that release vile offenders from prisons and jails without paying penance.

Homicidal active shooters consistently lack the presence of a father figure in their lives while living on psyche meds, but these topics are taboo for public discussion.

It’s trendy to blame guns for a mere fraction of deaths, which are “caused” by automobiles, drugs and alcohol, all of which seemingly get a free pass.

Firearms are bad except when possessed by the security details of politicians telling you how bad they are.

Women are esteemed for being “badass” while men are encouraged to be soft.

Biological males can compete in women’s sporting events if they “feel” like being a woman, but a woman who complains about it is shamed.

It is physically impossible for a man to become pregnant but that doesn’t stop woke tech giants from creating pregnant-man emoji’s.

A lie is only a lie until it gets repeated with overwhelming frequency before it finally becomes truth to the gullible.

Morality is passé except when the woke need to demonstrate self-righteousness.

The “progressive movement” has done almost nothing to enhance the general happiness or prosperity of American culture. Hence, it should be referred to as the “regressive movement.”

Athletes and corporations that have financially benefited from capitalism, exceptionalism and meritocracy ridicule all three while somehow believing they will survive the onslaught of the other conflicting -isms that are being taught on college campuses and embraced by people tearing down the foundation of our Constitutional Republic.

Female prison institutions now house men, which demonstrates that character matters when it comes to writing laws and creating policy.

Major media companies blame law enforcement for being biased and lacking transparency when it is their own lack of transparency and bias that allows police-operated publications — like Law Officer — a share of the market.

That’s the list I came up with after pondering the topic during my morning bike ride. What would you add?