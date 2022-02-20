Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

small community in Tennessee has been rocked by the lascivious news of a woman indicted by the McMinn County Grand Jury on two dozen charges related to sexual encounters with several McMinn Central High School students, according to reports.

Melissa Blair is accused of using vape pens and other enticements to lure local high school students into having sex with her, WTVC-TV reported.

Blair, 38, was arrested and faces a slew of charges, which include solicitation of a minor, 18 counts of statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and forfeiture of personal property, according to the news outlet.

Authorities said there are at least nine victims, although McMinn County District Attorney Steve Crump believes more exist.

The victims were between 14- and 17-years-old at the time the crimes occurred, officials said. They all attended the same high school, the station reported.

The Director of McMinn County schools said the investigation was launched after an anonymous letter was placed in his office.

Blair has never been employed by the school district, WTVC reported.

However, the county school director said Blair has been involved as a booster club member and had a student at the school until they transferred.

“Parents need to talk to their kids to speak up because it’s not right. It’s just really, really not right,” Englewood resident Christie Teague said as she reacted to the allegations.

“I would be livid if it happened to my kids,” Teague added, according to Fox News.

One mother who did not want to be identified, said, “This isn’t just about putting a perpetrator behind bars, this is about families healing.”

Blair posted bond Tuesday night. She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28, WTVC reported.

Meanwhile, she was issued an order to stay away from the school and teens.

