ALLEN, Texas — Six people were found dead in a Texas home early Monday in what police said is an apparent murder-suicide, according to local reports.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a call about a welfare check in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive. The call came from a family friend who said someone at the home was suicidal, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a family of six dead inside the home, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Police did not release the identities of the dead but said they were two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother, and a grandmother. The youngest was 19, police said.

Police said they believe the brothers are the suspects.

“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” said Sgt. Jon Felty, a police spokesman.

A social-media account that belongs to a 19-year-old who lived at the home contained a link to a lengthy suicide note, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime on Saturday. They did not say how the family had died.

The incident was contained to the home and there is no threat to the community, police said.