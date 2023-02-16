Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Two or three separate shootings in 12 hours have left two people dead and three others injured in Minneapolis from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Minneapolis police are still trying to determine whether two fatally shot men found within minutes and within a block of each other late Wednesday night are connected.

Minneapolis police were dispatched about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of over a dozen shots heard near 29th and Colfax Avenue South, according to dispatch audio. Two separate 911 callers said they heard a female screaming and saw a female running away and that there was an SUV with the door open.

Police arrived and found a vehicle with the door open and a male inside shot in the head on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South, just north of the Greenway. They also located a female in the vehicle who had been shot in the chest. Police aired that they were starting CPR on the male who was shot in the head, and also aired that a gun was found in his pocket.

As police were tending to the two victims in the vehicle, the dispatcher informed police that another gunshot victim was reported to be a block over inside a building on the 2800 block of Bryant Avenue South. Police arrived on Bryant and stated that a male, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest, and CPR was started on that victim.

A short time later, police separately aired that both male victims had been declared deceased by medical responders.

Later audio indicated that personnel from the ATF had responded to the scene to assist MPD in searching for evidence in the area of the Greenway. Responders were on site processing the scenes until after 4 a.m.

The Minneapolis Police Department released a statement early Thursday morning confirming that two adult males had died from their injuries. The female in her 30s was transported to the hospital with at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. The statement said investigators were working to determine if or how the scene at Bryant Avenue and the scene at Colfax Avenue are related and how any of the involved individuals may be related to the area. The identities and manner of death of the decedents will be released later by the medical examiner.

Thursday shooting

In a separate shooting, Minneapolis police were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of East 58th Street on a report that a male had been shot in both legs and the shoulder inside an apartment, according to dispatch audio. Police arrived several minutes later and learned that there had been two suspects who were described as light skinned black males who left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

Within minutes, the dispatcher informed police that a gunshot victim had arrived in a black vehicle at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center near 54th and Minnehaha Avenue and was in the emergency room (top photo). Further dispatch audio indicated that the person/s at the VA were possible suspects in the 58th Street shooting and were being secured by VA police. One party at the VA was reported to have “critical” gunshot injures and was reportedly being transferred to HCMC.

Minneapolis police have yet to issue any public statement in Thursday’s shooting, and information on the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately available.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

