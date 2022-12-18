Sheriff Lamb’s son, grandchild killed in crash with alleged drunk driver, police say

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GILBERT, Ariz. – Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and granddaughter were killed in a Friday afternoon crash by an alleged drunk driver. KPHO reported that officers were dispatched to a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it was attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

Killed in the collision was 22-year-old Cooper Lamb along with an infant. Cooper Lamb’s fiancé was also injured.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

There isn’t a better representation for the law enforcement profession than Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. He has been a friend to us here at Law Officer and we mourn with him and his family.

Author and Trainer Travis Yates calls this tragedy absolutely “gut wrenching.”

“To those of us that know and work with Sheriff Lamb, I can’t even express how horrible this is. Not only is Mark a great ambassador to law enforcement, he is a great family man and I ask everyone to join me in praying for Mark and his wife during this tragic loss.”