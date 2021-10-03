Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An electrician went on a killing rampage at a house with co-workers after having an argument with his boss. Three people are dead and the suspect is in custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the flash point for the murderous spree was apparently lit on Friday, when Shaun Runyon, 39, argued with his supervisor at a job site, slugging the boss before leaving the area about 2:00 a.m., Bay News 9 reported.

Runyon was employed by a Pennsylvania-based company to help build a new grocery store in Davenport, Fla., and was sharing a home with colleagues at the time, according to authorities.

More than 24 hours after punching his superior, Runyon arrived at the home where he was staying with other workers and went on a violent tirade, killing people, Judd said.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:44 a.m. on Saturday about the horrendous killings.

In response to inquiries, this is Shaun Runyon (DOB 3-21-1982), the triple homicide suspect. He is in custody at this time. https://t.co/1qGP2POTpv pic.twitter.com/uaIoXWBL5Q — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 2, 2021

According to the Saturday briefing, Runyon used a baseball bat and a knife, beating one person to death as he slept, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“He stabbed and beat people inside the residence,” said Judd, noting there were seven people inside at the time, all were victimized in some manner during the homicidal outburst, New York Post reported.

Another victim was found dead on the porch, according to Judd. A third critically wounded person died later Saturday, PCSO announced.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the third victim in critical condition has died. Shaun Runyon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. https://t.co/ppbl0AHCDQ — Miguel Octavio (@MiguelWTSP) October 3, 2021

Runyon fled but was eventually caught when he showed up in bloody clothes about two hours after the killings, telling residents in a Lake Wells home he’d been raped, Judd said. The people urged Runyon to seek medical attention. He left the home and arrived at Lake Wells Hospital, where police arrested him.

Runyon, who knew every person in the home where the beatings began, confessed to the slaughter, according to the sheriff.

“We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Judd said. “The entire scene is horrific.”

Judd said the supervisor who was originally punched on Friday “is one of the people involved” at the home on Saturday. The victims names were not released at the time of publication.

According to the sheriff, Runyon has a prior criminal history. He did not provide specific details, although he said his last arrest was a violent encounter “dealing with strangulation in Pennsylvania.”