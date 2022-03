Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A convicted sex offender is charged with crimes after reportedly stabbing two North Texas police officers who were trying to arrest him at a homeless camp, according to a report.

Gerald Kosirog was identified as the suspect. Officers were attempting to take him into custody due to outstanding warrants out of Tennessee. According to law enforcement officials, the man bolted from police, but suddenly turned and attacked the officers with a knife, KDFW reported.