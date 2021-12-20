Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Moorhead, Minnesota – The bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a Moorhead, Minnesota on Saturday. It was not immediately apparent how the victims died, including three children.

The victims were found just before 8 p.m. on Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home. Fox News reports that there were not any signs of violence or forced entry into the residence.

This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

The autopsy results ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the 4 adults and 3 children have been transported to a lab for further investigation according to Fox 9.

The victims found inside the home on were residing at the address. They have been identified as:

Belin Hernandez, age 37

Marleny Pinto, age 34

Breylin Hernandez, age 16

Mike Hernandez, age 7

Marbely Hernandez, age 5

Eldor Hernandez Castillo, age 32

Mariela Guzman Pinto, age 19

The Moorhead Police Department announced that the investigation is still active.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota.