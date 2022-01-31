Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested Thursday after authorities say he sent sexually explicit text messages to undercover detectives posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Derrick McLaughlin, 41, the principal of Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, used a social media app to carry on the illicit conversation with the undercover detectives from Jan. 19-27, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

During the ongoing chat, McLaughlin tried to get the “teen” to engage in sexual acts, according to detectives working the investigation, Tampa Bay Times reported.

Hence, the principal was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor, using computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, HCSO said in a press statement.

Since McLaughlin made suicidal statements when he was taken into custody, he is being held under the Baker Act for his safety, authorities said.

