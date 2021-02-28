Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday afternoon, Chesa Boudin, the radical left-wing district attorney of San Francisco, celebrated online after his father, who is a convicted murderer serving a life sentence in prison in New York, got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Daily Wire reported.

Boudin tweeted, “Amazing news: My incarcerated father just got his first vaccine shot! I hope that once I get my vaccine, and the prison reopens for visitors, I will be able to see him again for the first time in over a year.”

Amazing news: My incarcerated father just got his first vaccine shot! I hope that once I get my vaccine, and the prison reopens for visitors, I will be able to see him again for the first time in over a year. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) February 26, 2021

Daily Mail provided the following reminder:

Boudin’s father, David Gilbert, 76, was convicted of felony murder in connection with the infamous Brinks’ heist in 1981, which left two police officers and a guard dead, while his mother, Kathy Boudin, was also convicted in the crime and paroled in 2003. Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for his role in the robbery which saw members of the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Army steal $1.6 million from a Brink’s armored truck at a suburban Rockland County mall in upstate New York. Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown from the Nyack Police Department and Brink’s guard Peter Paige were all killed.

Moreover, Bronson Stocking of Townhall noted, “After his parents killed the cops, Boudin was sent to live with two other terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Dohrn declared war on the United States and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Ayers bombed the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol building, and the New York City Police Department before he and Dohrn became fugitives and went into hiding. The pair eventually came out of hiding and settled in as university professors.”

Bernard Goldberg, in his book “Arrogance: Rescuing America From The Media Elite,” quoted Chesa Boudin bemoaning his parents’ incarceration, complaining to The New York Times, “My parents were dedicated to fighting U.S. imperialism around the world. I’m dedicated to the same thing … I’m sad that that my parents have to suffer what they have to suffer on a daily basis, that millions of other people have to suffer as well.”

Goldberg continued: “While we hear much about Chesa Boudin’s suffering and hardships, and about the suffering and hardships of the poor around the world, neither the Times nor our Ivy-League educated Rhodes scholar tells us anything about the suffering of other children much closer to home —the nine children left behind by the policemen and the guard who were murdered, in cold blood, with the help of Chesa Boudin’s parents. On this the Times and young Mr Boudin are silent. They say not a word.” LA VOTERS LAUNCH RECALL CAMPAIGN AGAINST DA GEORGE GASCON Inez Stepman of The Federalist commented on Boudin’s celebratory tweet: “There are elderly people not in prison for participating in a robbery that lead to murder who can’t get a vaccine slot in California. I’m generally all in on every shot in an arm being a good thing but this is ridiculous.” There are elderly people not in prison for participating in a robbery that lead to murder who can’t get a vaccine slot in California. I’m generally all in on every shot in an arm being a good thing but this is ridiculous. https://t.co/q6zULVerum — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 26, 2021 Twitter contained many additional comments questioning Boudin’s post. Some outlined hardship circumstances where loved ones had yet to receive the vaccine. “Happy to hear your convict father got his shot but my 60 year old mother with a compromised immune system is at the back of the line,” one person wrote. “I’m disgusted with the amount of people saying, people make mistakes. Sorry don’t get that pass with MURDER. Did you post just to piss people off?”