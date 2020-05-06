SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was disarmed of his Taser. As a result, he used his firearm to defend himself, potentially saving his life early Tuesday.

Chief William McManus spoke to members of the media just after the 1:40 a.m. shooting. He said the officer was investigating a crime wave in the Southwest side neighborhood at the time of the incident.

He said just before things took a violent turn, the officer had tried to stop a group of men to question them about the crime spree in the area, KSAT reported.

“This area had been plagued by car burglars, and he suspected that these three individuals may be involved in breaking into vehicles,” McManus said.

All three men, who appeared to be in their 20s or 30s, immediately took off running, McManus said.

The officer managed to catch one of them, at which point, the non-compliant suspect put up a fight.

McManus said the officer initially used his Taser on the man but it did not have the desired effect.

“The fight continued and the suspect was able to take the officer’s Taser from him and he tased the officer,” he said.

Once the officer was disarmed of his Taser, McManus said, he pulled out his firearm and shot the man, killing him.

As of late Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify him.

Additional officers caught the other two men who fled the scene. At least one of them is facing a charge of evading arrest, according to KSAT.

Police said the unnamed officer involved in the shooting has been with the department one year. He has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.