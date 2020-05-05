Gov. Andy Beshear has removed a member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services whom he said “publicly promoted violent action against law enforcement” on social media.

In an executive order signed April 30, Beshear removed Robbie Smither, a Shelbyville paramedic, from the board.

In his order, Beshear said Smither made a Facebook post on April 28 that was “sufficient cause to remove him from a board that oversees the certification of and establishes standards for the training of emergency medical first responders.”

On the board, Smither represented certified emergency medical technicians or licensed paramedics.

n a Facebook post, Smither criticized the arrest of a citizen for breaking a mandated quarantine for COVID-19.

Burnett was arrested by Louisville police at a downtown Kroger store and charged with wanton endangerment on April 27 after police say she tested positive for the virus and violated a court order to stay home.

Burnett had reportedly refused to self-quarantine at least three times. They also said she kicked out the taillight of a car and damaged its handle while in custody.

She was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, contempt of a court libel/slander resistance to order and criminal mischief in the second degree.

“This is tyranny,” Smither posted. “I wish this lady would have used deadly force against these tyrants and then a jury nullify the case.”

The post was removed the next day.

Smither could not be reached for comment Monday but he told WHAS11 last week that it was not his intent to promote violence.

“I believe people have the right to their own personal liberties, this is not a matter of anti-law enforcement,” he said. “This is me as a citizen speaking in a public forum.”