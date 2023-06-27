David Renner, 27, was identified as the deceased worker by officials and his family. He was employed by Unifi Aviation, which contracts work with Delta Airlines. On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Renner’s death a suicide, due to blunt and sharp force injuries, KENS 5 News reported.

Emergency crews discovered the horrid scene after responding to reports of a ground worker who was “ingested” into the engine of the Delta aircraft that had just landed from Los Angeles.