SAN ANTONIO — A ground crew member at the San Antonio International Airport died on Friday night after being sucked into a jet engine, officials said. Now the medical examiner says the death was a suicide and the NTSB will discontinue its investigation.
David Renner, 27, was identified as the deceased worker by officials and his family. He was employed by Unifi Aviation, which contracts work with Delta Airlines. On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Renner’s death a suicide, due to blunt and sharp force injuries, KENS 5 News reported.
Emergency crews discovered the horrid scene after responding to reports of a ground worker who was “ingested” into the engine of the Delta aircraft that had just landed from Los Angeles.
“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” a statement from Delta Airlines read.
The medical examiner’s office said staff “saw signs that pointed to suicide,” according to WOAI. However, additional details were not immediately available regarding the conclusion.
Since the case has been ruled a suicide, the National Transportation Safety Board halted its inquiry, the New York Post reported.
“The NTSB will not be opening an investigation into this event. There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport,” an agency spokesperson said.