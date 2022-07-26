Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UVALDE, Texas – Principal Mandy Gutierrez of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is being suspended with pay following an investigation into the mass murder that occurred in May. The inquiry revealed security breaches that were not addressed prior to the school shooting that snuffed out the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

The investigation was launched June 17 to uncover what could have been done to prevent the homicidal gunman from gaining access to the building, according to the Post Millennial

On Monday, ABC News reported that Gutierrez would face suspension. The probe revealed the principal had been aware of security problems at the school prior to the May 24 mass murder. However, she failed to address the discrepancies.

The school district did not release details regarding the suspension, only confirming that it was initiated as a result of the investigation.

News of the suspension became public as the school board began their regularly scheduled meeting. During the session officials announced that students would return to class on September 6 after several school security improvements were enacted and the development of emotional and social support services were also set in motion.

Gutierrez is not the first official to be suspended following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 21 people.

Gutierrez joins Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo who was placed on unpaid administrative leave in June for his failure to act during the massacre. Many expect the police chief to be fired any day now for several well documented deficiencies that occurred during the deadly attack, according to the Post Millennial.

The investigation found that “the void of leadership” on the part of Arredondo and others “could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon.”