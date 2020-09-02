CHICAGO — A restaurant server was reportedly fired after writing a snarky note on a police detective’s receipt.

The server, who worked at the Happy Camper restaurant in the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago, reportedly wrote “Quit your job!” on the detective’s receipt on Sunday, CWBChicago reported.

After seeing the note written on the receipt for his $66 purchase at Happy Camper Pizza, the detective threw the entire order out, fearing the food had been tainted, according to a Facebook post made Sunday.

On Monday, Happy Camper posted a statement about the incident on its website and Facebook page, saying it had fired the employee.

“Our company works incredibly hard to provide a positive and enjoyable experience for all customers,” the post said. “Upon learning this morning about an incident last night involving a customer, we immediately took action to terminate the employee.”

“We sincerely and humbly apologize — the action of one does not accurately reflect who we are as a company,” the post continued. “We have zero tolerance for any behavior that doesn’t give our customers the full respect they deserve.”

Happy Camper management has also reached out to the detective directly to apologize, a spokesperson told CWBChicago.