WASHINGTON – Two congressional Republicans have introduced the “HUNTER Act of 2022,” which stands for “Halting the Use of Narcotics Through Effective Recovery.”

The proposed House bill with its politically acrimonious name is an obvious jab at President Joe Biden’s admitted crack addict son, Hunter Biden.

Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Dan Bishop of North Carolina authored the new legislation to ban federal taxpayer dollars from funding crack pipes, needles, and other drug-related paraphernalia, according to Fox News.

The purpose of the proposed legislation is to prohibit the use of federal funds to purchase, or support the purchase of, drug paraphernalia after viral reports allege the Biden administration would be funding crack pipes for drug addicts in the name of “racial equity,” according to the Daily Wire.

Boebert told Fox News that the current name was “a better acronym than Stop Paying to Subsidize Biden’s Son’s Drug Addiction Act. That didn’t really flow.”

“The HUNTER Act is a means of encapsulating how ridiculous public policy can become when it’s in the hands of the woke,” Bishop said during the joint interview.

According to the Post Millennial, the proposed House bill reads, in part:

“(a) IN GENERAL.—No Federal funds, including funds appropriated by section 2706 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (42 U.S.C. 290dd–3 note), may be used for the purchase, or to support the purchase by any recipient of Federal assistance, of any drug paraphernalia.”

“(b) DEFINITION.—In this section, the term ‘‘drug paraphernalia’’— (1) has the definition given to that term in section 863 of title 18, United States Code; and (2) includes, to the extent covered by such definition, crack pipes, harm reduction vending machines, syringes, and safe smoking kits and supplies.”