SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – Actor Julian Sands, 65, of North Hollywood, had been missing since January after he went hiking in the local mountains. Part of the mystery behind his tragic disappearance has been solved as his remains were discovered by hikers over the weekend.

The British actor who starred in “Room with a View” and “Warlock” vanished while hiking on Mt. Baldy in January. Human remains were discovered in the region by hikers over the weekend. The remains have since been identified as Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday, according to KTLA.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24 has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the department said in a press release. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

A large-scale search involving about 80 people previously failed to find Sands. However, on Saturday, hikers notified the Fontana Sheriff’s Station of their ghastly discovery in the Mt. Baldy wilderness.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” his family said last Wednesday in their first statement since Sands disappeared. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

As volunteers searched the snow-packed mountain for Sands in January, two other hikers previously reported missing were also found dead in the region, KTLA reported.

Sands appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career.

