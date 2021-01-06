Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — Congress on Wednesday met to certify the Electoral College vote, but was forced to go into lockdown as the Capitol Building was stormed by protesters — leading to unprecedented scenes in the building.

Protesters from a pro-Trump rally descended on the Capitol, clashing with police and leading authorities to lockdown the buildings — and put the chambers into recess as lawmakers debated the certification of the Electoral College votes, Fox News reported.

People have overtaken both the House and Senate chambers, according to reports.

Guns have been drawn on the House floor as protesters were outside, reportedly trying to force entry.

Members of Congress have been evacuated and kept in a secure location.

Trump issued a tweet, but Republicans are calling on him to do more.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he heard from police that shots were fired in the Capitol Building.

A short time later, Fox News reported on live TV that a shooting victim had been transported to the hospital. However, no further details were known.

