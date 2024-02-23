DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. – A North St. Paul, Minn., woman has been sentenced to five years of probation following a June 2023 drunken crash that resulted in the death of her ex-husband and injury to two others in another vehicle.

In a press release Tuesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena expressed disappointment in the sentence handed down to Bobbie Jo Braun, 53, by Judge Stacey Sorensen Green, stating that prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of 48 months, which was consistent with sentencing guidelines.

The sentence of probation is a downward departure from the guidelines. The departure report signed by the judge indicated that Braun was amenable to treatment, was remorseful, and had complied with the conditions of her conditional release during the pre-sentence period.

Braun, who also goes by the last name of Puttbrese, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide involving negligence while under the influence of alcohol in connection with the June 5, 2023, fatal crash in South St. Paul that killed 60-year-old Paul Edward Craven.

Braun also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm related to the injuries of two other individuals.

According to the criminal complaint, a responding South St. Paul police officer found Braun sitting on the sidewalk, close to one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The officer noted she had slurred speech, watery eyes and dilated pupils. The preliminary breath test showed Braun’s blood-alcohol concentration was .201, which is two-and-a-half times the legal limit in Minnesota.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business showed that Braun crossed the center lane and hit a truck head-on. Craven, who was a passenger in the van driven by Braun, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

One victim in the other vehicle sustained multiple spinal fractures, a rib fracture, and a sternal fracture as a result of the crash. The other victim in the truck sustained abrasions, bruising, and a facial laceration.

“I’m disappointed with the court’s downward dispositional departure decision, given Ms. Braun’s actions in this case,” said County Attorney Keena. “My condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Craven.”

Braun must also comply with the conditions of probation that include no drugs or alcohol, attending Alcoholics Anonymous, and submitting to random testing.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.