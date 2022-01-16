Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A teacher is now free after she allegedly put her 13-year-old Covid-19-positive son in the trunk of her car in order to keep herself from being exposed to the virus, according to Law and Crime. Sarah Beam, 41, was arrested on January 8th, on a felony count of endangering a child after she placed her child in the trunk of her car to keep herself from being infected while she was driving.

On Thursday, Harris County Judge Chris Morton (D) said there was no probable cause for the child endangerment charges.

Beam had worked as a high school English teacher with the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, suburbs located northwest of Houston, since 2011. She was placed on administrative leave after being charged.

The judge not finding probable cause is not an official dismissal in the case but prosecutors will often not push the case any further.

“We will review all the evidence gathered by police and make a determination on how to proceed, including the possibility of presenting this case to a grand jury, so that representatives of the people of Harris County can decide whether a criminal charge is appropriate,” Harris County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dane Schiller said in a statement obtained by Houston Fox affiliate KRIV. “We absolutely respect the judge’s ruling and we will continue with our work.”