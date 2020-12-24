HOUSTON – A fallen deputy of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office who dedicated his life to serving the community is being honored with a U.S. Post Office being renamed after him.

President Donald Trump has now signed a bill into law naming a post office after Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Click2Houston reported.

The bill, passed with unanimous support in the House and Senate along with being co-sponsored by the entire Texas congressional delegation, will change the name of the office on Addicks Howell Road near Highway 6.

Deputy Dhaliwal had initiated a traffic stop and was walking back to his patrol unit when the suspect “caught him by surprise,” ran up, and shot him in the back of the head “in a very cold blooded manner,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference Sept. 27, 2019.

Robert Solis, 47, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Deputy Dhaliwal, Law Officer reported.

Solis had an active parole violation warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when the murder occurred.

“He has a lengthy criminal history, on parole, probably knew he was going to go back to jail and did not want to go back to jail,” Maj. Mike Lee said of Solis at the time. “It was senseless.”

Dhaliwal was the first member of the Sikh community to join Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and was a “pioneer” in the department, Sheriff Gonzalez told reporters.