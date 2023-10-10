Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

President Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank Biden has been exposed in ways he claims were unintended for public consumption after appearing naked on a gay dating website, according to reports.

The photo in question shows Frank Biden, 69, wearing nothing but a ball cap and glasses as he stands beside an open toilet seat while in front of a bathroom mirror. He admitted to being the person shown in the naked selfie that appeared on a gay dating website called Guys With iPhones, the Post Millennial reported.

Guys With iPhones is owned by ‘gay porn blog’ QueerClick.com. The site says it is “Powered by a love for hot men who appreciate the finer gadgets in life,” according to the Daily Mail.

The authentic image was uploaded to GuysWithiPhones.com in 2018. More than five years later the photo remains on the site.

Biden was asked by the Daily Mail whether or not he is the man depicted in the photo. He admitted it was him but insisted he had nothing to do with posting it.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Biden said Monday morning. “They must have hacked my phone.”

“I really don’t want to start my day off this way,” Biden said. “Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”

He also noted that any type of “revealing picture” is solely between himself and Mindy Ward, described by the Daily Mail as his “long-term female partner.”

“What lengths will these cretins go to?” Biden pondered. “Why do they care about a 70-year-old man.”

Comments on the image were expectantly crude.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...