Editor’s note: The following details about President Joe Biden’s nominee Katani Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court were distributed by First Liberty Institute via email. They are the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious liberty for all Americans.

Today (Friday), President Biden announced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson currently serves on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, an appellate court often referred to as the second highest court in the country. She previously served as a district court judge in Washington, D.C. and was a law clerk for Justice Breyer.

As you’re aware, Supreme Court justices wield immense influence and power over our constitutional freedoms, including religious liberty.

“Judge Jackson has taken radical, liberal positions throughout her career. Not only has she shown troubling positions on religious freedom, her views and judicial philosophy are far outside the mainstream on issues ranging from free speech, to the 2nd Amendment, to individual rights, the sanctity of life and the separation of powers.” – First Liberty Institute

Americans worried about religious freedom must know this: President Biden’s record on judges is alarming. The nominees he’s put forward so far have not inspired confidence when it comes to our First Freedom. Many of them have worked against this fundamental liberty and other core constitutional rights.

Judge Jackson is no different. Her record indicates she could be hostile to religious liberty if confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

Underscoring the character of her record, Judge Jackson has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights, American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center, Human Rights Campaign, Demand Justice and other radical organizations.

Americans across the country face growing attacks on their freedoms, especially on their right to freely live out their faith. They cannot afford a Supreme Court justice who is an enemy of religious liberty.

First Liberty will keep you up to date as the confirmation process gets underway. Our team of experts and attorneys will keep providing you with the facts about Judge Jackson’s record.

