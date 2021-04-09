Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















FLINT, Mich. — A postal worker in Michigan was viciously attacked by two enraged women — as an onlooker accused them of trying to steal stimulus checks in the mail carrier’s van, video shows.

The footage of Thursday’s attack at River Village Apartments in Flint shows two women repeatedly hitting and punching a US Postal Service worker while she is on the ground, New York Post reported.

The female worker tries to fight back as her hair is violently yanked — while one of the women accuses the mail carrier of striking her first, the clip shows.

“You hit me first!” the woman screeches. “You hit me first!”

An onlooker accused them of trying to steal stimulus checks in the mail carrier’s van. (Chuck Glo/Facebook)

The bystander recording the footage can then be heard claiming the two women were after the postal worker’s stimulus checks in her dented van, The Post reported.

“Bro, y’all hit the mailman!” the man says. “They tryin’ to get that stimulus … this sh-t is serious!”

Another onlooker is also heard saying “y’all going to jail,” according to the chaotic clip.

Flint police told The Post Friday that one woman has since been arrested in the attack. However, Sgt. Tyrone Booth declined to identify the suspect until she was arraigned.

Furthermore, Booth declined to say what motivated the battering, including whether stimulus checks had anything to do with the crime.

Detectives are now reviewing the footage as part of its ongoing investigation. (Chuck Glo/Facebook)

“We are investigating an assault incident that involved a United States postal worker,” Booth said. “An arrest was made and we’re seeking additional warrants for an additional arrest.”

According to Booth, detectives are now reviewing the footage as part of its ongoing investigation.

“We heard the same thing you saw in the video,” he said.

The unidentified women sped off in an SUV after the assault.

“They done hit this mail lady’s car and hopped out,” the man who filmed the attack says as the clip ended.

Meanwhile, the postal worker has recovered from the beating, police said, according to The Post.

“She is fine,” Booth said Friday.

USPS officials referred a message seeking comment Friday to the United States Postal Inspection Service, which did not immediately respond to the inquiry.

Flint police said in a statement Friday afternoon they were working with the federal agency in its investigation. Arrest warrants for two suspects in the video will be handed over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office Friday, police said.