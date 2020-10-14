Investigators are awaiting lab results to determine whether the gun on Reinoehl, a self-described anti-fascist activist, was the same one used in the Portland shooting.

There were rounds in Reinoehl’s gun after it was recovered, Brady said, but he wouldn’t say how many.

Brady said four officers from a multi-agency federal task force pulled up in two unmarked SUVs in front of Reinoehl’s Volkswagen. The officers who fired told investigators they gave Reinoehl “commands to stop and show his hands” before they shot him, Brady said. One officer told investigators he saw Reinoehl raise a gun toward him, and another officer said he saw Reinoehl trying to retrieve a gun from his pocket, Brady said.

An autopsy found Reinoehl died from gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso, U.S. News reported.

Earlier that day, Portland police had obtained a warrant to arrest Reinoehl on second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm allegations in the Portland homicide. FLEEING ASSAILANT WHO SHOT OFFICER AND POLICE K9 DIES IN SHOOTOUT WITH COPS