Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Politicians are lying to you! … “No kidding,” you say, “that is the norm.” But allow me to explain how and why they are trying to pull the wool over your eyes as it relates to public safety.

Nearly every major city in America has seen a spike in violent crime — murders, aggravated assaults, etc., — since 2020. There might be an exception, but I’ve yet to see it when numbers are not manipulated. Violent criminals have flourished in Democrat controlled cities and states across the nation.

For instance, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) just released figures and said violent crime increased by 21.6 percent last year, a bigger jump than the 16.6 percent increase seen in 2020, reported Law Officer.

Homicides in Minnesota again hit an all-time record last year at 201 statewide, breaking 2020’s record of 185. Until 2020, the most violent year on record was 1995, when there were 183 homicides.

Sadly, we’ve seen the same thing happen all over the U.S.

Meanwhile, corrupt politicians are trying to hide the truth as they point to the occasional reduction in property crime as a true barometer of their governance.

THEIR CLAIMS ARE A LIE!!!

Violent crimes are always the best measure of public safety since they are routinely reported with a much higher degree of accuracy. i.e. There are not too many dead people that go unreported.

I nearly fell off my chair from laughing so hard when a liberal West Coast city overrun by rampant crime recently reported a decrease in some property crimes.

TRUTH: Property crime figures have occasionally decreased in the past few years because victims feel hopeless, helpless, and horrified at the neutered police/prosecutor response to these crime categories. Therefore, they’ve given up, and all too often victims do not report the overwhelming numbers of crimes related to burglary, theft, and vandalism in Dem controlled jurisdictions.

Since the “defund, defang, and defeat” police propaganda launched into the stratosphere following the death of George Floyd in 2020, anything geared at “criminal justice reform” or “re-imagining” police work has done NOTHING but contribute to a greater frequency of violent crime.

These “reforms” have let violent offenders out of jail while protecting others from being incarcerated when their actions clearly deserved prison.

Consequently, we are all living in a nightmare of savagery like never before.

In Minnesota, assaults on police officers have reached record highs in back-to-back years. There were 900 incidents reported last year, up 35 percent from 2020’s record of 667. At the same time, use-of-force incidents decreased from 45 in 2020 to 30 last year.

This tells me that police are being abused and they fear defending themselves due to vexatious prosecutions. Have you seen any recently? … Oh yeah, two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies just had a malicious case filed against them by DA George Gascon dismissed during a preliminary hearing, Law Officer reported.

Despite what all people with an ounce of observational skills and good sense have witnessed, we have prosecutors (in name only) like Gascon who have said his philosophies (of abdicating prosecutorial responsibility) have led to safer communities.

LIES, LIES, LIES.

The campaign to recall Gascon submitted 715,833 signatures to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, ABC 7 News reported in July.

They only needed 566,857 to qualify for the ballot. The County Registrar’s Office has until Aug. 17 to verify the signatures.

Once this is complete, the citizens of Los Angeles County will hopefully do to him what San Francisco did to Chesa Boudin, and kick him out of office.