Police in the state of Washington arrested a 17-year-old male who was armed with a handgun during a confrontation following a high school graduation, according to a report.

Two officers with the Bellingham Police Department were working at a graduation ceremony at Bellingham Civic Field on Saturday. The officers were notified of a fight in the courtyard, which broke out after commencement. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man yelling at a 17-year-old male, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Police separated the individuals and spoke with both parties. The adult told officers the teen he had been arguing with had pulled a gun on his son on two occasions, so he went to confront him, at which time an argument ensued.

The male teen accused of possessing a firearm claimed he did not have one. Yet after making what proved to be a false assertion, the teen reached into his pocket. As a safety precaution, the officer grabbed the teen and tried to conduct a cursory search for weapons. While doing so, she felt the butt of a handgun in his waistband, according to authorities. Simultaneously, the male pulled away and refused to cooperate with the officer.

Consequently, officers tackled the non-compliant suspect as he made movements like he was going to run or pull a gun on them, according to law enforcement officials. Once they had the teen subdued, officers recovered a loaded Glock handgun in his pants, according to FOX 13.

A police investigation also revealed the 17-year-old male pulled the weapon on the adult when he went to confront him and said, “I’m going to cap your ass right here, right now.”

The unnamed 17-year-old student was taken into custody and charged with felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstructing police and carrying a weapon at a school facility. He was booked at the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It was unclear how the male student obtained possession of the firearm.