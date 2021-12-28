Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy riding a dirt bike recklessly died Sunday afternoon after he crashed as Florida police attempted to pull him over, authorities said.

Police saw the teen “driving recklessly” on Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to a statement from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The teen crashed the motorcycle in the 800 block of North Federal Highway while officers attempted a traffic stop, according to law enforcement authorities.

“I can’t say how difficult it is to think of a loss of someone as young as 13 years old with such a bright future ahead of them,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said Sunday during a news conference. “I know that our community is upset. I know there is a lot of emotion.”

Gregory promised a “thorough and conclusive investigation into what took place.”

The deadly crash has prompted rumors that the patrol unit came into contact with the dirt bike, or that there was a secondary crash, Gregory said.

“But we’ve seen no evidence to substantiate those rumors flying around,” the chief declared, NBC News reported.

Moreover, Gregory said if anyone has evidence to the contrary, they should contact the Florida Highway Patrol who is conducing the traffic fatality investigation.

Once the investigation in complete, Gregory said, his department will conduct an internal investigation to determine if any policy violations or procedures occurred.

Meanwhile, the officer who initiated the traffic stop has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, CBS News reported.

Gregory said he met with the child’s family and offered them condolences.

Although police have not released the identity of the deceased teen, WPTV News of West Palm Beach said the boy’s name is Stanley Davis Jr.

He was also identified by the Boynton Beach Bulldogs in a Twitter post.

Its With A Heavy Heart That We Are Tragically & Painfully Forced To Say Goodbye To One Of Our Own 13yr Old Stanley Davis Jr A Child With A Illuminating Smile & A Beautiful Happy Spirit That Shined Everywhere He Went SJ You Were A Becan Of Joy SJ Will Be Truly Be Missed By All RIP pic.twitter.com/LOPDV2SbZh — Boynton Beach Bulldogs (@boynton_beach) December 27, 2021

Tina Hunter told the news outlet that she is the grandmother to the youngster.

“That was my grandson, my only grandson,” she said. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave and figured he’s just another Black boy and ain’t nothing is going to be done. That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that we’ve been having problems for all these damn years.”

