Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Several suspected stolen vehicles terrorized north Minneapolis on a recent Sunday afternoon, racing around neighborhoods, crashing into a church, and at one point waving at police officers who are limited in their ability to initiate pursuits.

One resident told Alpha News a suspected stolen Kia was “doing laps” around his north Minneapolis neighborhood “for the better part of 2-3 hours” on Sept. 25, in the middle of the afternoon.

Crime Watch Minneapolis told Alpha News “numerous stolen vehicles were terrorizing north Minneapolis all day” that Sunday.

Here’s a timeline of events from that day, according to police dispatches provided to Alpha News by Crime Watch Minneapolis.

9:28 a.m.: Police respond to an attempted auto theft of a gray Kia Forte on the 2500 block of 23rd Avenue North, near Thomas Avenue North. The suspects, described as three black male teenagers, arrived in three vehicles.

9:46 a.m.: Minneapolis park police report a group of reckless drivers near Oak Park Avenue North. Police say this was likely connected to the suspects in the attempted auto theft.

12:22 p.m.: Police observe four suspects at 36th and Queen Avenue North who they believe were involved in a prior carjacking. Two of the suspects were about 16, and the other two were between 13-14.

12:54 p.m.: Police receive a report of an erratic driver, described as a juvenile black male, in a gold Kia SUV on the 2700 block of North 4th Street.

12:55 p.m.: Police receive a report of a stolen maroon Kia Optima, license plate FZN213, on the 2200 block of Fremont Avenue North.

1:10 p.m.: Three vehicles are speeding in the area of 24th and Ferrant Place. Police say they assume the vehicles are stolen. All were driven by juveniles. The vehicles included a black Elantra or Mitsubishi with a license plate of GPU296, a white Elantra, and a copper Kia.

1:34 p.m.: Police warn about two vehicles racing in the area of 29th and Fremont Avenue North. The vehicles were a black Hyundai and a bronze Hyundai, both “probably stolen.”

1:58 p.m.: “Kids” in vehicles are driving recklessly in the area of 18th and Irving Avenue North. The vehicles included a gold Kia previously stolen from the Fifth Precinct and a brown Kia, also “probably stolen.”

1:59 p.m.: A stolen vehicle, described as a blue Elantra, crashes into a church near 30th and Emerson Avenue North.

2:01 p.m.: Police find two stolen Kias at 29th and Dupont Avenue North.

2:04 p.m.: Police engage in a foot chase with a suspect who fled from the area of the stolen vehicles. The suspect gets into a “probably stolen” black Hyundai and avoids apprehension.

2:06 p.m.: Two vehicles race near 23rd and Irving Avenue North, one an orange SUV and the other a black sedan.

2:06 p.m.: A black Mitsubishi races in the area of 30th and Colfax Avenue North.

2:12 p.m.: Police receive a driving complaint for a brown Kia, license plate 757LPX, in the area of 26th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

3:20 p.m.: Two “probably stolen” vehicles do donuts in the intersection of 30th and 3rd Street North.

3:32 p.m.: Police observe some of the stolen vehicles at 30th and 3rd Street North, including the brown Kia. The juveniles in the Kia wave at police. Police say these are the same vehicles they were trying to find earlier.

6:55 p.m.: Police locate two unoccupied stolen Kias, which appear to be the brown Kia and the maroon Kia Optima, on the 2900 block of Dupont Avenue North.

.

Police on site with two unoccupied stolen Kia vehicles.

Plates FZN213 and 757XPX. 29xx Dupont Ave N 18:55 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 25, 2022

Alpha News reached out to Minneapolis police for comment but did not receive a response.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.