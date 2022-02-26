Stefhone McCombs, 25, was charged in a criminal complaint saying the fatal incident occurred on Oct. 29, 2021, after he returned home from a shift and left his weapon unsecured on the couch. Hours later, the firearm remained in place when the child picked up the gun and it discharged, 13 News Now reported.

Although the grief stricken officer rushed his son to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, the child did not survive.

Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police Department called it a “tragic accident,” saying he spent time with McCombs at the hospital after the horrible tragedy occurred.

“He’s having a hard time. He’s been suffering since October 29th,” the chief said. “The victim is also someone who received a summons for this incident and that weighs heavy on me.”