SANGER, Calif. – A man and woman have been arrested in California after another man was purposely lit on fire following an argument, according to police.

Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, were identified as the suspects. They are facing charges of attempted murder, arson and conspiracy, the Sanger Police Department said in a press statement, according to Fox News.

Officers of the Sanger Police Department responded Thursday at 9:15 p.m. to an incident regarding an injured person at a local park. Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering from severe burns. The burn victim said a man and woman lit him on fire about 45 minutes prior.

The brutal crime was captured on surveillance video. Investigators used the footage along witness statements to identify Castillo and Hawkins as the perpetrators.

Law enforcement authorities said Castillo approached the victim and threw a cup of liquid on him before getting into an argument.

As things progressed, Hawkins reportedly doused the victim with an accelerant while Castillo sparked a lighter and ignited the man.

Castillo and Hawkins were booked at the Fresno County Jail on the charges of attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy.

