Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Police in Inglewood have arrested a man in connection to a fight outside SoFi Stadium during Sunday’s NFL conference title game that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma.

Mayor James Butts confirmed the arrest of a suspect from Montebello, but did not disclose his identity, KABC reported.

The injured fan was identified as Oakland resident Daniel Luna. He was involved in a brief pushing match with another person, who was possibly wearing a Rams jersey. That person pushed Luna back and punched him once in the mouth, according to a video which exists, Butts confirmed during a Thursday evening press conference.

Luna fell to the ground and was later discovered by SoFi security personnel.

“It looked like a small altercation that went very bad,” said Butts. “Five seconds. Push. Turn around, push, (and) punch. It wasn’t even five seconds.”

Luna remains hospitalized in a medically-induced coma. The video has not been made public as the investigation continues.

Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department told KABC on Wednesday that Luna – a restaurant owner – was found by officers at around 4 p.m.

Meeks said emergency room staff told him Luna suffered serious injuries to his upper body and his face.

“To be blunt about it, it looked like a small altercation that went very bad, from one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground,” Butts reiterated.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...