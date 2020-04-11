SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Florida man called more than a dozen New Jersey restaurants and placed large orders he said were for the local police department. However, the man never paid for or picked up the food, authorities said.

The thoughtless ploy cost the businesses several thousand dollars, the South Brunswick Township Police Department said in a press release. Moreover, the suspect berated restaurant employees when they called back, nj.com reported.

Sudeep Khetani, 34, called pizzerias and restaurants in three New Jersey counties and “each time he indicated he would pick up the order or it was intended for local police,” according to the press release.

“In several of the follow-up calls the pizzerias made to the phone number that placed the order, Khetani would make statements about Italians and wished they would be affected with the coronavirus,” police said.

According to authorities, Khetani used a voice override service to mask his real phone numbers, but detectives were able to find his true identity, NBC News reported.

Police believe he is currently in the Orlando, Florida area, where he is on probation for selling fake Disney World tickets. New Jersey authorities are working with Florida police to find Khetani.

The crimes have been recurring over the past month, according to authorities.

“It is incomprehensible that a suspect would play on the goodwill of so many during these difficult times,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in the release. “The suspect once placed an order saying it was coming to South Brunswick Police. We have had several residents send us food, which I appreciate tremendously, but this suspect has gone to a new low.”

Khetani has struck a nerve with the crimes, which could also being considered cyber harrassment.

“Our businesses are all struggling and every dollar matters,” Hayducka said. “I will not tolerate someone trying to take advantage of our community in these difficult days. I will pursue the strongest of charges and make sure our businesses get their money back.”