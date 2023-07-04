Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A gunman wearing a ballistic vest was captured in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia Monday evening after five people were killed and two others wounded, both of whom are children, according to reports.

“Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to gunfire in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue, and about 10 minutes later, with police following the suspect as gunfire continued to ring out, a 40-year-old man was confronted several blocks away in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

“Police officers issued verbal commands, and then took him into custody without further incident,” Outlaw said.

In addition to wearing a ballistic vest, the suspect had multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner, according to Fox News.

The slain victims ranged in age from 20 to 59, NBC Philadelphia reported. The fifth deceased victim was not discovered until hours after the initial shooting when a body was found inside the home. A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were also wounded during the shooting rampage. They are hospitalized in stable condition, according to investigators.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened,” Outlaw said. “At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals.”

Outlaw added: “Thank god our officers were here on scene, they responded as quickly as they did, I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint.”

Law enforcement authorities have not yet released the identity of the gunman.

Outlaw said another person who police believe may have returned fire at the gunman during the shooting was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges, if any, this person faces.

The following details were provided by the Philadelphia Police Department:

1. At 8:29 p.m., officers are flagged down near 56th and Chester Streets, and find multiple gunshot victims.

2. As officers were assisting the victims, they hear multiple gunshots near 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. Police find multiple bullet casings.

3. While on Kingsessing Avenue, officers hear multiple gunshots on Frazier Street. Police locate a suspect and pursue on foot, along Frazier Street from Kingsessing Avenue to Springfield Avenue, with the suspect firing at officers.

4. Police apprehend the suspect, who is wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines, and has a police scanner, an “AR-style” rifle, and a handgun. Another suspect, who police say returned fire at the first suspect, is also in custody.

The shooting scene encompassed an area of several blocks, and included approximately 50 spent shell casings, Outlaw said. Several vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police did not return fire as they tracked the gunman, authorities said.

Mayor Jim Kenney posted a statement on Twitter late Monday evening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims,” the mayor said.

“My sincere thanks to @PhillyPolice for their brave response and successful apprehension of a suspect. This devasting [sic] violence must stop. If you have any information about this crime or any other, please report it to PPD by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS,” Kenney said.