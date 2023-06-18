Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIFFLINTOWN, PA— A Pennsylvania state trooper was killed in a shootout with a man hours after the suspect had opened fire on another trooper.

The first trooper was shot and seriously injured in Mifflintown – a small town in central Pennsylvania – at around 12.45pm on Saturday and he was rushed to hospital, according to state police.

Around two hours later the suspect was found in Walker township, around thirty miles to the north, and another shooting ensued according to The Daily Mail.

The suspect and the trooper were both killed during the resulting shootout.

Police have not released the identities of the trooper or suspect.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on Twitter he had spent time at the hospital and the first trooper is in a stable but critical condition.

The condition of the injured trooper has not yet been released.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry also issued a statement offering condolences.

‘Our brave law enforcement officers fight to protect Pennsylvania communities every day. As the Attorney General, know that my office stands with you,’ she said.

