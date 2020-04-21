JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man wanted in connection with a murder in January was arrested Sunday morning after police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, noticed him loitering on dunes near the shore, WJAX reported.
Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, was arrested after Jacksonville Beach Police discovered he was wanted for the Jan. 16, slaying of Michael Coover, Jr., 33, in Arnold, which is located in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.
Police observed Gatti loitering near the dunes at Jacksonville Beach around 8:20 a.m., WJAX reported. Authorities were in the beach area to ensure beachgoers were adhering to current rules during the coronavirus pandemic, the television station reported.
TribLIVE reported shortly after the January homicide that police obtained an arrest warrant for Gatti, “who is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.”
Coover Jr. died from multiple gunshots.
This morning while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide. Good job! pic.twitter.com/JKRmHFTydw
— COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) April 19, 2020
Gatti was taken into custody, booked into the Duval County Jail as a fugitive from justice, WSOC reported. He was also charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer in felony or missing investigation and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, according to police.