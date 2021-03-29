Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















SALEM, Ore. — Three people have been arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility following violence at the Oregon state Capitol building linked to clashes between right-wing protesters and Antifa left-wing counter-protesters.

According to a press release by the Salem Police Department, the individuals arrested include 34-year-old Andrew Alan Foy, 33-year-old Nathan McFarland and 18-year-old Anthony Villaneda.

Foy is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the second degree, McFarland is charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree, and Villaneda is charged with five counts of unlawful pointing of a laser.

Police said that the first event by right-wing protestors, billed as the Freedom Rally, appeared on social media in February.

Meanwhile, a second event appeared soon after, dubbed Fascist Free 503, indicating a counter-response to the Freedom Rally. Social media posts connected to the group indicated their intention to prevent the Freedom Rally caravan from meeting at the state capitol, Fox News reported.

Shortly before noon, approximately 100 individuals wearing black clothing and ballistic vests and carrying firearms, bats, skateboards, umbrellas, shields and gas masks arrived on the Capitol Mall grounds. Some individuals from the group carried Youth Liberation Front flags, a group known to espouse left-wing ideologies. The group congregated along Court Street in front of the Capitol building.

1⃣/4⃣: Protest events at the @OregonCapitol have increased in size/risk to public safety. There are approximately 150-200 participants that are heavily armed at the capitol at this time. — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 28, 2021