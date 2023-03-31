Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BEAVERTON, Ore. – An Oregon man has been taken into custody and is facing 16 counts of various sex-related crimes involving multiple victims. The charges include rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and invasion of privacy. The offender victimized four different people while working as a dance manager at a local club, authorities said.

On Monday, Ali Muhammed Quraishi, 32, of Portland, was arrested and charged with the crimes. He “has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count each of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree,” according to KOIN News.

“Based on the nature of Quraishi’s crimes, Beaverton Police Detectives believe he likely has additional victims,” KATU reported.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the name of the club that employs Quraishi as they believe it will compromise the investigation. Nevertheless, they believe he remains employed at the establishment, according to Oregon Live, although he’s recently been held in custody.

On March 17, the Washington County Grand Jury issued the 16-count indictment against Quraishi after an investigation was launched by the Beaverton Police Department in May of 2022 regarding his conduct involving four victims. The crimes for which he is charged reportedly occurred from Sept. 2016 to Dec. 2022.

The first victim to come forward reported a sexual assault, which happened at an apartment in the Portland suburb of Cedar Mill, according to police.

Quraishi met the victim at a local Portland club where he worked as a dancer and dance manager. Apparently, the investigation snowballed from there as police discovered more victims alleging additional crimes.

Furthermore, investigators expect additional victims to come forward during the ongoing investigation, the Post Millennial reported.

Quraishi was booked at the Washington County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to return to court April 10.

Anyone with information about Quraishi should contact Det. Maggie Brown at 971-253-9690 or [email protected]