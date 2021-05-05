Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















OKLAHOMA CITY — A video of a vehicle ambush attack on an Oklahoma City police officer is a must-watch for every cop in America. Aside from the horrific details, the video also demonstrates a survival mindset in action.

Officer Samuel Flowers was driving south on Martin Luther King Boulevard on his way to an unrelated disturbance call when he encountered Quinton Pace also driving south. Pace struck Officer Flowers’ vehicle several times before both vehicles were disabled. As Officer Flowers was trapped inside his vehicle—as Pace exited his vehicle with a gun and began firing at Officer Flowers.

Officer Flowers fired his rifle through his patrol car’s windshield and driver’s side window, striking Mr. Pace and stopping the attack. Shortly thereafter, a responding officer was able to place Mr. Pace in custody, who is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officer Flowers was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the collision.