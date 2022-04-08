Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – An OnlyFans model reportedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their apartment before posting racy content on her social media page, according to a report.

Officers were dispatched to a 911 call placed by Courtney Clenney around 5 p.m. Sunday at the luxury apartment building in Miami, Florida. Upon arrival police discovered her boyfriend Christian Obumseli was stabbed once in the shoulder.

Obumseli was transported to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, the New York Post reported.

Clenney, 25, who is known as Courtney Tailor on her social media platforms, was detained and taken to a mental institution after the homicide, police said.

Law enforcement authorities said the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,” a spokesperson of the Miami Police Department said.

Mutual friends said the couple routinely engaged in intense arguments, the Post reported.

“We’ve seen her hit him,” Ashley Vaughn said. “I’ve never seen him hit her.”

Neighbors of the couple said they had a history of arguing. ( Instagram)

The couple lived at One Paraiso apartments located in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami. Neighbors in the building have reported a history of domestic disputes between the pair.

Following the fatal stabbing, authorities said Clenney threatened to harm herself while being detained at the police station. As a result, she’s being evaluated under Florida’s Baker Act, which makes mental health care compulsory for up to 72 hours.

Although Clenney was detained on April 3, OnlyFans content was somehow still posted on her account on April 4, the Post reported.

Clenney has not yet been charged with a crime related to Obumseli’s death while undergoing mental health treatment.