NEW YORK — A one-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night near Raymond Bush Playground in New York City.
CBS New York reported the boy was in a stroller during a barbecue when he was shot about 11:30 p.m.
Police said the child was shot in the stomach and died after being rushed to the hospital.
Three adults were also wounded, but are expected to survive.
- CLUELESS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ THINKS THE SPIKE IN VIOLENT CRIME IS BECAUSE PEOPLE NEED TO FEED CHILDREN
Police believe a group of suspects ambushed the victims, jumping out of a car, firing multiple rounds and then fleeing.
A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA
— Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020
According to the New York Post, 15 people were shot in NYC within a 15-hour window of time that began mid-day Saturday.
The shootings were more in one day than the whole of the same week last year, sources said.
They capped 43 shootings so far this week — more than triple last year’s tally of 13 for the same period, sources said.
- One-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed While Sitting in Stroller - July 13, 2020
- City under siege: ‘Portland is an autonomous zone, b**ch’ - July 13, 2020
- 51 Shot, 9 Killed In Chicago This Weekend - July 12, 2020