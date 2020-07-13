NEW YORK — A one-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night near Raymond Bush Playground in New York City.

CBS New York reported the boy was in a stroller during a barbecue when he was shot about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the child was shot in the stomach and died after being rushed to the hospital.

Three adults were also wounded, but are expected to survive.

Police believe a group of suspects ambushed the victims, jumping out of a car, firing multiple rounds and then fleeing.

A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020

According to the New York Post, 15 people were shot in NYC within a 15-hour window of time that began mid-day Saturday.

The shootings were more in one day than the whole of the same week last year, sources said.

They capped 43 shootings so far this week — more than triple last year’s tally of 13 for the same period, sources said.