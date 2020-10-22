POTEAU, Okla. — Two men—at least one of them claiming to be a cannibal—are accused of performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery on a victim in a secluded Oklahoma cabin last week, a report said.

Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Gates, 42, were charged last Thursday with the alleged castration of a willing participant. The 28-year-old man seeking a gender change traveled from Virginia for the procedure, The Oklahoman reported, citing authorities.

The victim told police that after the two-hour surgery, which occurred last Monday, Allen laughed that he was a cannibal and said he was going to eat the man’s testicles, according to a court affidavit obtained by the news organization.

“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.