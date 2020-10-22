POTEAU, Okla. — Two men—at least one of them claiming to be a cannibal—are accused of performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery on a victim in a secluded Oklahoma cabin last week, a report said.
Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Gates, 42, were charged last Thursday with the alleged castration of a willing participant. The 28-year-old man seeking a gender change traveled from Virginia for the procedure, The Oklahoman reported, citing authorities.
The victim told police that after the two-hour surgery, which occurred last Monday, Allen laughed that he was a cannibal and said he was going to eat the man’s testicles, according to a court affidavit obtained by the news organization.
“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.
“We know there’s a lot of rumors out there but at this time there’s no danger to the public,” the sheriff said.
The victim told authorities he met Gates and Allen via the Internet. The two claimed to have 15 years of experience performing gender reassignment surgeries, according to the victim.
Allen also said he had six other clients lined up and that he kept body parts in his freezer, the victim told authorities.
A day after the castration, Allen took the victim to the hospital because the man was bleeding, the report said.
On the way to seek medical help, Allen threatened to dump the injured man into the woods if he passed out, the victim told law enforcement authorities.
Once at the hospital, the victim told doctors the men “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” the affidavit said.
Once at the hospital, medical staff notified police of the bizarre encounter. As a result, follow-up investigation led detectives to search the cabin last Wednesday. In a freezer they found “what appeared to be testicles,” Fox reported.
The suspects were charged with performing unlicensed surgery, conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery and maiming and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bail for each of the men was set at $295,000, The Oklahoman reported.
