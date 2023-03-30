Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man murdered his girlfriend and then stayed at the residence with her decomposing body for several days, according to the victim’s family and law enforcement authorities.

Jake Robert Harris, 31, is facing charges related to the homicide of 40-year-old Amanda Lanay Miller. She was reportedly shot and killed nearly a week before police officers were called and made the ghoulish discovery at the home, Law&Crime reported.

News releases for the 13th and 14th homicide investigations for this year. pic.twitter.com/ASTlFV1Lyt — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 27, 2023

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded Saturday, March 25, to a call from a “witness observing a possible deceased person” at a local residence. The reporting party left the scene prior to calling authorities, according to OKCPD.

The victim’s daughter, Shaylynn Montorya, told KWTV what she witnessed.

“He opened the door,” Montoya said, according to the news outlet. “He seen my mom laying there and asked ‘What the hell?’”

When OKCPD responded, Harris refused to come out of the house. As a result, a tactical unit responded and “eventually took Harris into custody after several hours,” police said in a statement.

During the standoff, Harris reportedly fired at police before they eventually breached the home and made the arrest, KWTV reported.

“They shot him with a bean bag gun,” Miller’s daughter Danielle Mayfield said, according to the news outlet. “They shouldn’t have. They should have shot him with one of their rifles.”

Once the scene was secure, officers discovered Miller’s corpse inside the residence. Harris reportedly told detectives he grabbed his shotgun during an argument with her, KWTV reported.

According to Miller’s daughters, law enforcement officials said Harris murdered their mother on March 19, 2022, Law&Crime reported.

“Then he cleaned up the freaking scene and put her in the garage, on the floor,” Mayfield said.

After previously enduring physical abuse, the daughters said Miller had left him in the past, and they pleaded with her not to return.

“I told her, ‘Please don’t go back over there, mom,’” Montoya said. “And I guess the day she left, she went back over there.”

“She was the best Mimi in the world, and them kids lost a great Mimi,” Mayfield said. “He took her from them.”

